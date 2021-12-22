Local Listings
Korean War Veteran to receive Korean Ambassadors Peacekeeping Medal

Regional monument of courage reception
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, December 23, at 2:00 p.m., Michael Patrick O’Brien, a Korean War veteran, will be presented with the Korean Ambassadors Peacekeeping medal in appreciation for his services and sacrifice during the Korean war at the Monument of Courage located on 84th and Nashville.

The ceremony is planned and coordinated by the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900.

U.S. Army Veteran, Specialist-5 Michael Patrick O’Brien was a soldier with the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Army Division who was one of the first Americans to land in Korea.  He recently moved to Lubbock to be close to family.  He will be presented with the medal by Korean War Veteran, VFW Chaplain Jessie Hatchett.

The presentation will include a wreath-laying by the O’Brien Family to honor the sacrifice of the fallen and the Gold Star Families.

Acknowledging the significant impact of the Korean War Veteran, the Korea Government established the Peace Keeping Medal in order to ensure that the sacrifice is never forgotten.  The sacrifice of the Korean War Veterans is celebrated daily as the Korean citizens live in peace and with great freedoms.

For more information, you may contact Verlan Winegarner at vwinegarder@gmail.com or Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero by calling (760) 470-1154.

