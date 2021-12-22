Lubbock man killed in rollover crash south of Post Wednesday morning

Local Listings
A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile south of Post.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile south of Post.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. According to DPS, Rod Dangelo Torres, 29, was traveling north on U.S. 84 when he moved into the inside lane to pass a semi in front of him. After passing, Torres traveled off the edge of the roadway and lost control causing his pickup to rollover.

Torres died at the scene.

