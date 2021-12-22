Lubbock man killed in rollover crash south of Post Wednesday morning

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile south of Post.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. According to DPS, Rod Dangelo Torres, 29, was traveling north on U.S. 84 when he moved into the inside lane to pass a semi in front of him. After passing, Torres traveled off the edge of the roadway and lost control causing his pickup to rollover.

Torres died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.