Near record warmth this Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record high temperatures this time of year typically range from the upper 70s to low 80s. The next few days, and Christmas as well, will threaten these records.

I expect a little less cloud cover today, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain light, generally no more than about 10 mph. High temperatures will range from the mid-60s in the northeastern KCBD viewing area to the low 70s in the southwest.

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 69°. The average for the date is 54°. The December 22 record is 79°, set in 1955 and tied in 1969.

Low temperatures also will continue to moderate through Christmas morning. Tonight will be mostly fair, winds will remain light, temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.

Cloud cover will increase the next couple days. None, however, will bring precipitation to the KCBD viewing area.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy and seasonably warm afternoon. Winds will increase to about 15 to 25 mph, though stronger breezes are likely in the northern viewing area. Temperatures will peak from the low 70s in the northwestern viewing area to near 80 degrees in the southeast.

My forecast high for Lubbock for tomorrow is 76°. The December 23 record is 80°, last tied in 1964 but set in an earlier year (which I don’t have access to at the moment).

More clouds, wind, and warmth are headed our way. Temperatures Friday will peak near record levels for Christmas Eve. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will increase to about 25 to 35 mph, with stronger gusts, in the Lubbock area. Speeds in the northern and western viewing area are expected to be stronger. However, if there is less cloud cover than expected, wind speeds likely will be even stronger across the board.

My Christmas Eve forecast high for Lubbock is 81°. The December 24 record is 80°, set in 1955. The warmest December day in Lubbock’s record is the 6th in 1939 with a high of 83°.

Christmas temperatures, too, will be seasonably very mild. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy. It won’t be as windy, but still quite breezy. Especially early. Lubbock-area Christmas temperatures will range from near 50 degrees in the morning to the mid-70s in the afternoon.

My Christmas Day forecast high for Lubbock is 75°. The December 25 record is 76°, set in 1955.

