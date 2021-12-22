Pay it Forward: Shallowater lady nominated for her love, selflessness to the community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union traveled to Shallowater to surprise a lady who gives much of her time and energy to the community.

Cindy Couch and Sandra White both nominated Joni Kitchens who helped start the Mustard Seed Ministry in Shallowater, Texas.

“Well, I’ll just say Joni is my best friend ever. But I think everyone in Shallowater would say the same thing. She’s everyone’s best friend. But most of all, Joni has the perfect job. Now she’s a student advocate. And that’s just her calling she has, for every student, every human being in Shallowater. Mustard Seed is an outlet for that as well.”

Joni was surprised with a monetary gift that will go to the Mustard Seed Ministry. She says this time of year is when the need is the greatest.

“Because at Christmas we really give a bunch. We have food vouchers, but we do help a lot with people that need Christmas. And people that just need a little hand up. I’m so excited about that. So all my Mustard Seed friends, this is for you.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

