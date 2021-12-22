Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pay it Forward: Shallowater lady nominated for her love, selflessness to the community

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union traveled to Shallowater to surprise a lady who gives much of her time and energy to the community.

Cindy Couch and Sandra White both nominated Joni Kitchens who helped start the Mustard Seed Ministry in Shallowater, Texas.

“Well, I’ll just say Joni is my best friend ever. But I think everyone in Shallowater would say the same thing. She’s everyone’s best friend. But most of all, Joni has the perfect job. Now she’s a student advocate. And that’s just her calling she has, for every student, every human being in Shallowater. Mustard Seed is an outlet for that as well.”

Joni was surprised with a monetary gift that will go to the Mustard Seed Ministry. She says this time of year is when the need is the greatest.

“Because at Christmas we really give a bunch. We have food vouchers, but we do help a lot with people that need Christmas. And people that just need a little hand up. I’m so excited about that. So all my Mustard Seed friends, this is for you.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea
Generic crash
Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Latest News

Pay It Forward - Shallowater woman nominated for her selflessness to the community
Slaton High School basketball player receives 'big bills' - PIF for Facebook
Slaton High School basketball player receives 'big bills' - PIF for Facebook
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives 'big bills'