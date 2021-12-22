Ring in the New Year at the ‘Fire on the Water’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ring in the New Year with the ‘Fire on Water’ event brought to you by the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and the Lubbock Aquarium.

The non-profit organizations are hosting the New Year’s Eve event at the Four Bar K located at 302 E. 82nd street from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $100. The evening includes Texas BBQ dinner, live music with Love Loud, dancing, silent auction, and a complimentary midnight toast and celebration.

For more information click here.

