Ring in the New Year at the ‘Fire on the Water’ event
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ring in the New Year with the ‘Fire on Water’ event brought to you by the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and the Lubbock Aquarium.
The non-profit organizations are hosting the New Year’s Eve event at the Four Bar K located at 302 E. 82nd street from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Tickets are on sale now for $100. The evening includes Texas BBQ dinner, live music with Love Loud, dancing, silent auction, and a complimentary midnight toast and celebration.
