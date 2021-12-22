Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ring in the New Year at the ‘Fire on the Water’ event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ring in the New Year with the ‘Fire on Water’ event brought to you by the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and the Lubbock Aquarium.

The non-profit organizations are hosting the New Year’s Eve event at the Four Bar K located at 302 E. 82nd street from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $100. The evening includes Texas BBQ dinner, live music with Love Loud, dancing, silent auction, and a complimentary midnight toast and celebration.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Crash on Brownfield Highway and FM 1585
Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea
LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Latest News

Family, friends, classmates and teachers are mourning the death of 4-year-old Cornelius...
Family, friends host candlelight vigil for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Cornelius Carrington, 4
Candlelight vigil held for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Texas Tech Athletics Logo (Source, Tech Athletics, Twitter)
Texas Tech Athletics Announces Partnership with The Falls
Noon Notebook: 'Fire on the Water' NYE event
Noon Notebook: 'Fire on the Water' NYE event