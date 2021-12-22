Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Supporting loved ones recovering from addiction during the holidays

Supporting loved ones recovering from addiction during the holidays
Supporting loved ones recovering from addiction during the holidays(Camelia Juarez)
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Preparing for the holidays may come as a challenge for people recovering from alcohol or drug addiction, especially when temptation is at the holiday table.

As with a disease or illness, a person in recovery does not want to be treated differently or questioned about their treatment at a holiday party.

“Because that feels more like prying, as opposed to just a generalized sense of ‘how’s your life going?’ Let them choose what they want to tell you and what they don’t want to tell you about,” said Ian Cole, manager of Stages of Recovery.

However, if there’s alcohol available, someone recovering may not feel comfortable joining.

Instead of feeling hurt, experts suggest finding a compromise like allowing your loved one to come early to open presents.

“It’s hard not to get our feelings hurt in that situation, but have an open dialogue and a compromise; maybe he doesn’t want to join for Christmas dinner, but he could come over an hour earlier to open up presents or something like that, right? I think that there’s a way for everybody to get along and still get their needs met,” Cole said.

It is also okay to set boundaries and not invite someone with an addiction problem. Cole recommends making sure you express your support.

“Text them, tell them ‘I love you, Tom, Merry Christmas, happy holidays, happy Hanukkah,’ whatever it is that you celebrate, tell them that and then tell them ‘whenever you’re ready to get help, I’m here for you at the drop of a hat,’” Cole said.

If you suspect your loved one may have an addiction problem, call a local clinic to get advice. Cole advises avoiding having an intervention until after the holidays. That way, you can address it in private when someone is typically more receptive.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 15 year-old in connection to shooting at South Plains Mall
Driver traveled across Lubbock on wrong side of I-27 before deadly crash
Lubbock police are interviewing witnesses at the Premiere Cinema location at South Plains Mall.
Police searching for suspect after shots fired at South Plains Mall
Texas Department of Public Safety
Lubbock woman killed in Hockley County crash, Levelland man seriously injured
Friday evening SWAT deployment
Warrant: Suspect Arrested in SWAT Standoff Connected to Ave Q Shooting

Latest News

Fostering Life Youth Ranch in Levelland
New owners of youth residential treatment facility in Levelland hopeful after first year
Within a week, the 100 Black Men of West Texas lost two of their senior leaders. Dr. Charles...
100 Black Men of West Texas mourns loss of 2 senior leaders
City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
Cornelius Carrington, 4
Candlelight vigil tonight for 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting