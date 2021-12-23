Adams adds Lamar Washington to signing class

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has announced the signing of Lamar Washington who was named the 2021 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year to his national letter of intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

A Portland, Oregon native and ESPN 4-star recruit, Washington is coming off a junior season where he averaged 31.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game at Jefferson High School. A 6-foot-4 hybrid guard, he will play his senior season at Arizona Compass Prep School before enrolling at Texas Tech.

“They have a family feel environment where everyone seems invested in the program and in the success of others,” said Washington of his decision to sign with the Red Raiders. “I loved the campus and the facilities as well as the education I can get. I’ve bonded with the staff on my visit and their follow through after my visit is second-to-none. The staff will allow me to set goals to keep me on track of playing in the league. At Texas Tech I can grow on and off the court.”

Washington was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year along with Oregon Max Prep Player of the Year in a season where in the first game of the year he went for 52 points with nine 3-pointers to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. He would also have a 48-point performance as a junior and scored 30 or more points in nine games. He was named the Portland Interscholastic League Player of the Year and to its first team playing for head coach Pat Strickland.

Along with his high school career, Washington plays for Dream Vision which won the 2021 Adidas 3SSB 17U Championship. He was named the MVP of the tournament.

Washington chose Texas Tech over offers from Texas, Auburn, Oregon State and Washington State. He joins an impressive signing class which includes Pop Isaacs and Robert Jennings II who signed in November.