Don’t let the Grinch, or thieves, steal your holiday gifts

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As you run to the store to grab a last-minute gift or Santa’s elves begin shipping boxes to your door, Lubbock police are warning residents to be vigilant this holiday season.

If you are out holiday shopping, police recommend keeping your gifts in the trunk and not visible to anyone lurking.

Be sure to remove any guns from your vehicle as well.

If boxes are piling at your door, that’s a sign to burglars that no one is home.

Kasie Davis with the Lubbock Police Department says a good way to protect your neighborhood is to try and develop relationships with people in your area that you trust.

“If that individual is home for the holiday season, they can keep an eye out for your area because they’re going to know what is most common for your neighborhood, and they’re also going to know if something is out of whack. They’re going to be able to be the first people to spot that something might be amiss,” Davis said.

If you live in an apartment or don’t have neighbors close by, consider a doorbell camera.

Davis said that can really help investigators.

