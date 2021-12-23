Dozens starting over during the holidays after fire at Branchwater Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just a few weeks before Christmas, several families in Lubbock lost their home in a fire at the Branchwater Apartments.

Initially, a spokesman for Lubbock Fire Rescue reported damage at 65 percent across 10 units and said 11 people were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

After KCBD Newschannel 11 originally reported those numbers, a victim of the fire, Howy Nguyen, reached out, saying those numbers seemed very low.

KCBD then contacted the Disaster Program Manager for American Red Cross, Jerri Beth Dunlap, who said 26 apartments were affected and 38 people were assisted.

With nearly 40 people starting over in the middle of the holiday season, Nguyen is asking people to consider donating to help him and his neighbors recover.

“It’s almost out of sight out of mind a lot of times, so it’s a process. Two weeks is nothing for people who have lost everything. We’re not homeless anymore, but we really are starting over again. So, any help that people have, I know it’s tough this time of year, plus Christmas going on. For especially the 11 from ground zero here, Christmas is pretty much canceled for us. If people can help, please help. A couple dollars means everything to people who start over,” Nguyen said.

You can help these victims recover financially by donating through the American Red Cross.

Just select “Your Local Red Cross” from the dropdown list on this site: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.

You can also find a few of the victims GoFundMe accounts listed below:

Howy Nguyen: https://gofund.me/deb7c8f5

Rance Standridge: https://gofund.me/73a95faa

Taylor Hoover: https://gofund.me/548d73b2

Alley Hilton: https://gofund.me/bf8283e5

Jared Colley: https://gofund.me/1e1b7734

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.