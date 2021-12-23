If not a White Christmas, then...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are still on our way to record warmth, and strong winds, this Christmas Eve. Before and after, today and Christmas, still warm and breezy. There’s no White Christmas in this forecast, but later in the story I look at the historical chance of snow in Lubbock on Christmas.

The Christmas Holiday Summary

The high clouds we’ve seen in our sky recently will continue the next few days. It will range from mostly fair to partly cloudy, and occasionally mostly cloudy.

These clouds will not bring any precipitation to the KCBD viewing area.

Notable winds are expected. This afternoon will be breezy. Christmas Eve afternoon, tomorrow, will be very windy. Gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible. There will be blowing dust and low visibility in dust is likely. Christmas will be breezy. Sunday windy.

As I noted here yesterday, high temperatures this time of year typically range from the upper 70s to low 80s. The warmest December day in Lubbock’s record, which dates from 1911, was December 6, 1939 with a high of 83°. It’s possible that will be broken this Friday.

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 78°. The December 23 record is 80°, set in 1955 and tied in 1964.

My Christmas Eve forecast high for Lubbock is 82°. The December 24 record is 80°, set in 1955.

My Christmas Day forecast high for Lubbock is 72°. The December 25 record is 76°, set in 1955.

Low temperatures, too, will moderate through the Christmas weekend. Lubbock-area temperatures will bottom out in the 40s. Christmas morning may be the warmest with a low near 50 degrees.

Christmas Details

Lubbock and a White Christmas

White Christmases are somewhat rare here on the South Plains.

To qualify as a true “White Christmas” there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground or at least an inch of snowfall some point during the 24 hours. That has happened only six times, or less than 6% of all Christmases in Lubbock!

Lubbock Christmas Snows, from most to least snow/snowfall (the first six are a “White Christmas”):

1. 3.5″ 1939

2. 3.1″ 1997

3. 2.0″ 2004

4. 2.0″ 2009

5. 1.9″ 1991

6. 1.0″ 2011

7. 0.7″ 1948

8. 0.5″ 1987

9. 0.1″ 2012

The National Weather Service office in Lubbock reports that in the 109 years of Lubbock record, only 15 times did snow fall or was on the ground on Christmas Day. That includes any amount, even a trace. By the way, 6 of the 15 times the amount was just a trace. That’s less than a 14 percent climatological chance of snow on Christmas.

Lubbock’s most recent 16 years of Christmas Snow/Snowfall:

2020 -0-

2019 -0-

2018 -0-

2017 -0-

2016 -0- (rain, but no snow)

2015 -0- (A big miss with The Blizzard of 2015 December 26th-27th)

2014 -0-

2013 -0-

2012 0.1″ fell Christmas (NWS notes up to 2″ fell on some western and southern parts of the city)

2011 1.0″ fell Christmas (following 2″ Christmas Eve)

2010 -0-

2009 2.0″ on the ground Christmas morning (after 3″ fell Christmas Eve)

2008 -0-

2007 -0-

2006 Trace Christmas day, which is the XXX6th time this has happened since 1911 when our snowfall record began.

2005 -0-

2004 2.0″

