Lubbock, Whiteface ISDs awarded grants to prevent school violence

Lubbock ISD
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two South Plains school districts will receive tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the Department of Justice through the STOP School Violence Act.

Lubbock ISD will be awarded $493,500 and Whiteface Consolidated ISD will be awarded $75,000 to fund increased safety measures, including providing training to staff and students, implementing evidence-based threat assessments, and supporting anti-bullying and mental health awareness efforts, according to a news release.

These grants are provided through the Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act of 2018, which gives the Department of Justice the authority to provide funds directly to state and local governments and school districts to improve school safety. This year, 153 school districts and local government entities received awards collectively totaling almost $52 million.

School Violence Prevention Program awards provide up to 75% of funding for school safety measures.

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

