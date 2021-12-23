Local Listings
Record-warm Christmas Eve, plenty of wind next few days

By Matt Ernst
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It sure won’t feel like Christmas next few days. And we will deal with plenty of wind.

It reached 79 this afternoon in Lubbock, a degree shy of the record for this date. There will be some clouds overhead tonight, keeping it fairly mild, low near 45.

RECORD WARMTH: We expect a high around 82 in Lubbock Friday afternoon. The current record for Christmas Eve is 80, set in 1955. Records go back a little more than a century.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Christmas Eve 2021.
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Christmas Eve 2021.(KCBD)

It’s also going to be very wind, by the afternoon W/SW wind 25-40mph with gusts over 55mph.

Forecast wind speed early afternoon Friday
Forecast wind speed early afternoon Friday(KCBD)
Forecast wind speed for late afternoon Friday
Forecast wind speed for late afternoon Friday(KCBD)

This will lead to blowing dust and also a high wildfire risk. Be sure to secure outdoor Christmas decorations, and be careful driving tall vehicles.

It won’t be quite as windy Christmas Day, high near 72, still breezy. Record for the date is 76, last reached in 1955.

Then the wind will ramp up again Sunday, similar to Friday, with the high temp around 78. Record currently is 77, last reached in 2005.

NEXT WEEK: Still warm, considering the typical high this time of year is 54. It will cool some by middle of the week, with the high in the low to mid 60s. It looks dry here, with more wind again Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl, it’ll be warm with the high in the 70s through the weekend. It’ll also be near a record high on Christmas Day. At this point we see a chance for rain Tuesday during the game.

Merry Christmas, I hope you have a great holiday and safe travels if you’re going to be on the go.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

