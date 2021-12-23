Local Listings
South Plains Salvation Army receives generous anonymous donation

Salvation Army of Lubbock
Salvation Army of Lubbock(KCBD Video)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas South Plains Salvation Army announced Thursday it received an anonymous donation of $100,000 - just in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army will put the funds toward its social services programs in Hale County, including assistance for food, rent, utilities, clothing, furniture and transportation, according to a news release.

“Gifts such as these are treasured reminders about how deeply people throughout the South Plains care for the needs of one another,” said Major David Worthy.

This generous donation follows another $100,000 donation by the same donor in December 2020.

“This particular donor wishes not to be recognized – they simply desire to be a conduit to changed lives and restored hope for those who need it most,” Worthy said.

For more information on the Salvation Army, to make a donation or to learn about the services provided, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/lubbock/.

