Texas Tech starts construction on driving range for university golf programs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday the construction of a new 10-acre driving range at The Rawls Course exclusively for the university’s men’s and women’s golf programs.

The range is expected to be completed this spring and cost roughly $1.3 million at the nationally-recognized Rawls Course, according to a news release.

“There is not a better campus course in the country that provides a more challenging layout with key developmental areas for its student-athletes than The Rawls Course,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are currently ranked in the Top 25 of their respective polls for this season. The Rawls Course was named the third-best public course in Texas, the fifth-best campus course in the country and the best in the Big 12 Conference by Golfweek Magazine.

“Great facilities are the driving force behind successful programs,” said men’s head coach Greg Sands, a recent inductee into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame. “This driving range renovation provides our players with what will be one of the best ranges in the country to work on their long game. Recruits will have no doubt that between our short game area and driving range, the opportunity to get better here is endless. From recruiting to development, this project is going to help Texas Tech Golf reach new heights.”

“We are excited about our driving range project,” head women’s coach JoJo Robertson said. “We already have one of the best golf courses and practice facilities in the country, and this renovation will take us to the next level. We are incredibly grateful for Regent Dusty Womble and those who helped make this project possible.”

