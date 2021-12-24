Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock man is dead after a rollover in Garza County early Wednesday morning, just one mile...
Lubbock man killed in rollover crash south of Post Wednesday morning
One seriously injured after shooting near 25th & L.
One seriously injured after shooting near 25th St and Ave L
LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday...
Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road
The Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross says 26 apartments were affected and 38...
Dozens starting over during the holidays after fire at Branchwater Apartments
LPD says mall shooter missed intended victim, grazed bystander

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall
LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday...
Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road