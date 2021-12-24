Local Listings
List of stores, restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Wondering what stores or restaurants are open during the holidays? Check out our guide below.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you need food, essentials or last-minute gifts on the 24th or 25th, there are some stores and restaurants you can go - and some where you’ll be out of luck.

STORES OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE:

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

United Supermarkets: Open until 7 p.m.

Target: Open until 8 p.m.

H-E-B: Open until 8 p.m.

Best Buy: Open until 7 p.m.

Costco: Open until 5 p.m.

CVS: Most locations open normal hours.

Dollar General: Open until 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Open until 5:30 p.m.

Homegoods: Open until 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open until 6 p.m.

Michaels: Open until 6 p.m.

Petsmart: Open until 6 p.m.

United Family stores: Open until 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Most locations open normal hours.

RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE

The Brewery LBK: 1204 Broadway, Suite 104. Open until 12 a.m.

China Star: 1919 50th St. Open until 8 p.m.

Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 100. Open until 11 p.m.

La Chaveña: 1519 34th St. Open until 8 p.m.

Little Woodrow’s: 6313 66th St. Open until 2 a.m.

McDonalds: Most locations open normal hours.

The Office Grill and Sports Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 900. Open until 2 a.m.

Saltgrass Steak House: 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open until 10 p.m.

The Silver Bullet: 5145 Aberdeen Ave. Open until 2 a.m.

Starbucks: Most locations open until 8 p.m.

Stella’s Restaurant: 6015 82nd St., Suite 1. Open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Texas Cafe & Bar - The Spoon: 3604 50th St. Open until 2 a.m. Live music at 10 p.m.

Woody’s Pizza and Grill: 3135 34th St. Open until 11 p.m.

STORES OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY

CVS: Most locations open normal hours. Most pharmacies are closed.

Walgreens: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most pharmacies are closed.

7-Eleven: Most locations open normal hours.

RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY

China Star: 1919 50th St. Open until 8 p.m.

Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 100. Open until 11 p.m.

McDonald’s: Some locations open, hours vary by location.

Saltgrass Steak House: 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open until 4 p.m.

The Silver Bullet: 5145 Aberdeen Ave. Open until 2 a.m.

Starbucks: Most locations open at 7 a.m.

Texas Cafe & Bar - The Spoon: 3604 50th St. Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Woody’s Pizza and Grill: 3135 34th St. Open until 11 p.m.

