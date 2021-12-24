List of stores, restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you need food, essentials or last-minute gifts on the 24th or 25th, there are some stores and restaurants you can go - and some where you’ll be out of luck.
STORES OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE:
Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
United Supermarkets: Open until 7 p.m.
Target: Open until 8 p.m.
H-E-B: Open until 8 p.m.
Best Buy: Open until 7 p.m.
Costco: Open until 5 p.m.
CVS: Most locations open normal hours.
Dollar General: Open until 10 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: Open until 5:30 p.m.
Homegoods: Open until 6 p.m.
Kohl’s: Open until 6 p.m.
Michaels: Open until 6 p.m.
Petsmart: Open until 6 p.m.
United Family stores: Open until 7 p.m.
Walgreens: Most locations open normal hours.
RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE
The Brewery LBK: 1204 Broadway, Suite 104. Open until 12 a.m.
China Star: 1919 50th St. Open until 8 p.m.
Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 100. Open until 11 p.m.
La Chaveña: 1519 34th St. Open until 8 p.m.
Little Woodrow’s: 6313 66th St. Open until 2 a.m.
McDonalds: Most locations open normal hours.
The Office Grill and Sports Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 900. Open until 2 a.m.
Saltgrass Steak House: 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open until 10 p.m.
The Silver Bullet: 5145 Aberdeen Ave. Open until 2 a.m.
Starbucks: Most locations open until 8 p.m.
Stella’s Restaurant: 6015 82nd St., Suite 1. Open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Texas Cafe & Bar - The Spoon: 3604 50th St. Open until 2 a.m. Live music at 10 p.m.
Woody’s Pizza and Grill: 3135 34th St. Open until 11 p.m.
STORES OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY
CVS: Most locations open normal hours. Most pharmacies are closed.
Walgreens: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most pharmacies are closed.
7-Eleven: Most locations open normal hours.
RESTAURANTS OPEN CHRISTMAS DAY
China Star: 1919 50th St. Open until 8 p.m.
Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: 5004 Frankford Ave, Suite 100. Open until 11 p.m.
McDonald’s: Some locations open, hours vary by location.
Saltgrass Steak House: 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open until 4 p.m.
The Silver Bullet: 5145 Aberdeen Ave. Open until 2 a.m.
Starbucks: Most locations open at 7 a.m.
Texas Cafe & Bar - The Spoon: 3604 50th St. Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Woody’s Pizza and Grill: 3135 34th St. Open until 11 p.m.
