One arrested after pursuit and collision

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday morning collision following a slow-speed pursuit and forcible stop.

At 1:45 a.m. on Friday, December 24, LPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 42 year-old Emanuel Cruz, who was driving east in the westbound lanes of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Cruz led officers on a slow-speed pursuit. Additional attempts to stop the vehicle were made. However, Cruz continued to travel against the flow of traffic, at which point a forcible stop was made in the in the 500 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

No injuries were reported and Cruz was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is charged with evading in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The investigation is on-going.

This information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

