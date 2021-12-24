Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday night.

The outage is affecting restaurants along Slide Road, including Chili’s and Fuddruckers.

LP&L says they expect to have all affected customers restored shortly.

You can watch repairs in progress on the LP&L Outage Map here.

LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday night. (Provided by LP&L)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.