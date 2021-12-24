Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday night.
The outage is affecting restaurants along Slide Road, including Chili’s and Fuddruckers.
LP&L says they expect to have all affected customers restored shortly.
You can watch repairs in progress on the LP&L Outage Map here.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.