Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road

LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday...
LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday night.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday night.

The outage is affecting restaurants along Slide Road, including Chili’s and Fuddruckers.

LP&L says they expect to have all affected customers restored shortly.

You can watch repairs in progress on the LP&L Outage Map here.

