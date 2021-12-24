Power outages, one injured after rollover crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 2-vehicle rollover crash at 34th St. and Avenue A has caused a gas leak and possible power outages, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

One person has moderate injuries and is currently trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Traffic is likely being heavily affected in the area. Avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story.

