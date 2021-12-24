Local Listings
United Family stores closing 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

The United Family®
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family is altering normal operating hours in its stores on December 24 and December 25.

Stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day. Stores will resume regular operating hours on December 26.

The United Family knows how important it is for team members to be home sharing special moments with their families during the holiday season. The United Family wishes all its guests a happy holiday season.

