One seriously injured in single-vehicle Christmas morning crash

LUBBOCK POLICE
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:14 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 3200 block of E. Loop 289.

A Ford Expedition, driven by 32-year-old Mario Torres Jr., was traveling northbound on the E. Loop when Torres lost control and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip. Torres sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance.

The investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story. The news release was provided to us by Lubbock Police Department.

