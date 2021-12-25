Local Listings
Santa cleared for landing as winds calm down for Christmas Eve

By Adam Young
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It took a long time to happen, but the wind and dust are settling down for the evening.

That means the flying conditions for Santa’s approach to the South Plains are greatly improving. He should have no problem getting to the rooftops of houses all across the region. Not that he would in bad weather either, it is Santa after all. But at least his job can be a bit easier.

As we wake up for Christmas morning, temperatures are going to be much closer to what we should be seeing in the afternoon this time of year, with mid-high 40s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be warm. I don’t think the record for Christmas Day will fall, but we could get up to the third warmest on record. Thankfully, the winds look a lot better.

Now that changes on Sunday with potential record-breaking warmth, and the return of the winds and dust.

After Sunday, temperatures will trend downward through New Year’s, but we are still looking dry with the occasional breezy day.

