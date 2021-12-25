Local Listings
Santa is bringing windy conditions, blowing dust, and record-warmth!

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend continues and the west Texas wind picks up just in time for the holidays.

Christmas eve forecast
Christmas eve forecast(KCBD)

A warm start to the day today, waking up in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. A high of 81 degrees in Lubbock today would replace the current record for Dec 24th of 80 degrees. Winds will also be a problem throughout the day. Sustained winds from the southwest will be between 25-40 mph, some gusts upwards of 50 mph are possible. Because of this a red flag warning is in effect for the entire area today so burning should be avoided.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KCBD)

A bit cooler for Christmas day as a cold front moves in overnight. A high of 72 degrees for Lubbock on Christmas day. Warming back up near 80 degrees Sunday, finally cooler heading into the last week of the year next week.

