Team Grinch delivers gifts around the Hub City on Christmas Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Santa stopping in last night. Lubbock’s own Grinch and Whos gathered presents and delivered gifts to children around Lubbock on Christmas Day.

Michael Ramos, an organizer for Team Grinch, says it’s all about the community. This is their fifth annual Christmas Toy Drive, and Team Grinch grew three sizes today, as many others joined in and helped build this special event.

Ramos sent this message to everyone who helped make this event a true Christmas story:

THANK YOU ALL WHO SPONSORED ONE THING I WONT FORGET TO DO IS GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE THANKS TO ALL SPONSORS THERE ARE SO MANY FORGIVE ME IF I DIDNT TAG U BUT LUBBOCK MAKE SURE TO SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES AND THANKS TO ALL THE SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES AO MANY WERE BLESSED INCLUDING EVERYONE WHO PARTICIPATED GOD BLESS YOU ALL AND MERRY CHRISTMAS

HERE ARE SEVERAL BUSINESSES WHO HELPED MAKE THIS TOY DELIVERY POSSIBLE

Jimmy’s Egg

A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery CityWide Property Management Living Word Harvest Church 2006 34st

Texas Tires Lubbock

Taste of Cali

Llano Cubano

ThirsTeas

Crowned Customs

Red Dirt Motorcycle Company Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Frontier Dodge

Gene Messer Ford Lubbock

Crawdaddy’s Sports Grill And Bar Kingdom Concrete

J&D Bustillos

EVERYONE WHO INVITED THE GRINCH

& LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Team Grinch Lubbock

THANK YOU ALL

