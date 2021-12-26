Warm and windy again on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa brought us a cooler and calmer day for Christmas, but the winds and warm temperatures are set to return again.

Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Record high temperatures are in the forecast again for the day Sunday. This will be led by a warm night overnight, low temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a low of 50 degrees for Lubbock, with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Those calm winds overnight will quickly amp up for the day tomorrow. Expecting another dusty and windy day across the South Plains. Sustained winds from the southwest between 20-35 mph, some gusts upwards of 50.

NO BURN DAY TOMORROW! This will all be accompanied by warm temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Tomorrow’s record high temperature for Lubbock is 77 degrees- we will likely break that.

A bit cooler as we close out 2021. Highs in the 60s and lower 70s heading into next workweek.

