Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warm and windy again on Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa brought us a cooler and calmer day for Christmas, but the winds and warm temperatures are set to return again.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(KCBD)

Record high temperatures are in the forecast again for the day Sunday. This will be led by a warm night overnight, low temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a low of 50 degrees for Lubbock, with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Those calm winds overnight will quickly amp up for the day tomorrow. Expecting another dusty and windy day across the South Plains. Sustained winds from the southwest between 20-35 mph, some gusts upwards of 50.

NO BURN DAY TOMORROW! This will all be accompanied by warm temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Tomorrow’s record high temperature for Lubbock is 77 degrees- we will likely break that.

A bit cooler as we close out 2021. Highs in the 60s and lower 70s heading into next workweek.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wondering what stores or restaurants are open during the holidays? Check out our guide below.
List of stores, restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
A 2-vehicle rollover crash at 34th St. and Avenue A has caused a gas leak and possible power...
Power outages, multiple injured in series of Friday afternoon rollover crashes
Source: KCBD Video
1 in custody after pursuit, collision Friday morning
LP&L crews are working to repair damaged electrical equipment struck by a motorist on Thursday...
Power outage affecting restaurants along Slide Road
Lubbock native Lori Wilson returned home to play the Sugar Plum Fairy in Lubbock Ballet’s...
Lubbock native returns home to play Sugar Plum Fairy in Nutcracker ballet

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 25
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 25
Source: KCBD Video
Santa cleared for landing as winds calm down for Christmas Eve
Christmas eve forecast
Santa is bringing windy conditions, blowing dust, and record-warmth!
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Dec. 24