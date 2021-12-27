Cooler temps for final week of 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a record-breaking day of heat across the South Plains today, the final days of 2021 look to be a little bit cooler.

Record heat (KCBD)

Lubbock reached a high of 80 degrees today, beating the previous record of 77 degrees set in 2005. Childress also broke the previous record of 79 degrees set in 2005, with a high today of 85.

Thankfully, a cold front moving through the South Plains will cool us down a bit as we begin the workweek. You can still expect high temperatures above average, though.

Overnight tonight, lows in the 30s to lower 50s. A low of 41 degrees for Lubbock. Winds will taper off a bit more, sustained winds between 5-15 mph. Skies will continue to clear through the night.

7-day forecast (KCBD)

Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s to mid-70s. A high of 69 degrees for Lubbock. Cloud cover will begin to increase and winds will remain light, around 5-15 mph. With a bit of moisture in the upper atmosphere and quite a bit of cloud cover we may see a very light shower or two across the South Plains, but overall accumulation will be light, if any.

The rest of the week will be dry, warm, and breezy/windy. Our next change comes Friday into Saturday as we see a slight chance for some precipitation, and then expecting cooler temperatures to end the weekend.

