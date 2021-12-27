Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cooler temps for final week of 2021

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a record-breaking day of heat across the South Plains today, the final days of 2021 look to be a little bit cooler.

Record heat
Record heat(KCBD)

Lubbock reached a high of 80 degrees today, beating the previous record of 77 degrees set in 2005. Childress also broke the previous record of 79 degrees set in 2005, with a high today of 85.

Thankfully, a cold front moving through the South Plains will cool us down a bit as we begin the workweek. You can still expect high temperatures above average, though.

Overnight tonight, lows in the 30s to lower 50s. A low of 41 degrees for Lubbock. Winds will taper off a bit more, sustained winds between 5-15 mph. Skies will continue to clear through the night.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s to mid-70s. A high of 69 degrees for Lubbock. Cloud cover will begin to increase and winds will remain light, around 5-15 mph. With a bit of moisture in the upper atmosphere and quite a bit of cloud cover we may see a very light shower or two across the South Plains, but overall accumulation will be light, if any.

The rest of the week will be dry, warm, and breezy/windy. Our next change comes Friday into Saturday as we see a slight chance for some precipitation, and then expecting cooler temperatures to end the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wondering what stores or restaurants are open during the holidays? Check out our guide below.
List of stores, restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Source: KCBD Video
One seriously injured in single-vehicle Christmas morning crash
Lubbock native Lori Wilson returned home to play the Sugar Plum Fairy in Lubbock Ballet’s...
Lubbock native returns home to play Sugar Plum Fairy in Nutcracker ballet
A 2-vehicle rollover crash at 34th St. and Avenue A has caused a gas leak and possible power...
Power outages, multiple injured in series of Friday afternoon rollover crashes
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Fire Warning 12/26/2021
Warm and windy again on Sunday
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 25
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Dec. 25
Source: KCBD Video
Santa cleared for landing as winds calm down for Christmas Eve
Christmas eve forecast
Santa is bringing windy conditions, blowing dust, and record-warmth!