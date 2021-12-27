Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wondering what stores or restaurants are open during the holidays? Check out our guide below.
List of stores, restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Source: KCBD Video
One seriously injured in single-vehicle Christmas morning crash
Lubbock native Lori Wilson returned home to play the Sugar Plum Fairy in Lubbock Ballet’s...
Lubbock native returns home to play Sugar Plum Fairy in Nutcracker ballet
A 2-vehicle rollover crash at 34th St. and Avenue A has caused a gas leak and possible power...
Power outages, multiple injured in series of Friday afternoon rollover crashes
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

7-day forecast
Cooler temps for final week of 2021
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins