Lady Raiders basketball game against Incarnate Word cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders contest Wednesday night against UIW has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues inside the Lady Raider program.

The two programs will work together on rescheduling the contest in the future.

As part of its health and safety protocols, Texas Tech has temporarily paused all team activities within its women’s basketball program.

Texas Tech is still slated to open Big 12 play on Sunday (Jan. 2) against Oklahoma at 2 p.m.

More details regarding tickets for the UIW game will be made available as soon as possible.

This information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.