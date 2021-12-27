Lubbock ARPA funding applications now available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court opened applications for federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.

Lubbock County received over $60 million in federal funds through ARPA, the $1.9 trillion economic recovery act signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, according to a news release.

The Commissioners’ Court identified seven expense categories, as defined by the Department of Treasury, that will be prioritized for reimbursement through ARPA:

Public health: Capital investments aiding in prevention of COVID-19

Negative economic impact: Aid for industries impacted by public health emergency (e.g., tourism, travel, hospitality); small business economic assistance (Lubbock County businesses with less than 100 employees that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and are unable to obtain financial assistance from other sources)

Services to disproportionately impacted communities: Nonprofit organizations ; parks and outdoor recreation to promote healthy living

Premium pay

Infrastructure: Government services including broadband and water infrastructure

Revenue replacement

Administrative cost

Categories in bold are open to the general public for application. Visit http://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ and select COVID-19 ARPA FUNDING to view requirements and submit an application. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 31, 2022.

