Lubbock ARPA funding applications now available

Lubbock County Commissioners' Court opens applications for ARPA funding to provide economic...
Lubbock County Commissioners' Court opens applications for ARPA funding to provide economic support for industries impacted by COVID-19.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court opened applications for federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.

Lubbock County received over $60 million in federal funds through ARPA, the $1.9 trillion economic recovery act signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, according to a news release.

The Commissioners’ Court identified seven expense categories, as defined by the Department of Treasury, that will be prioritized for reimbursement through ARPA:

  • Public health: Capital investments aiding in prevention of COVID-19
  • Negative economic impact: Aid for industries impacted by public health emergency (e.g., tourism, travel, hospitality); small business economic assistance (Lubbock County businesses with less than 100 employees that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and are unable to obtain financial assistance from other sources)
  • Services to disproportionately impacted communities: Nonprofit organizations; parks and outdoor recreation to promote healthy living
  • Premium pay
  • Infrastructure: Government services including broadband and water infrastructure
  • Revenue replacement
  • Administrative cost

Categories in bold are open to the general public for application. Visit http://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ and select COVID-19 ARPA FUNDING to view requirements and submit an application. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 31, 2022.

