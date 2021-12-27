Lubbock ARPA funding applications now available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners’ Court opened applications for federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for businesses and non-profits affected by COVID-19.
Lubbock County received over $60 million in federal funds through ARPA, the $1.9 trillion economic recovery act signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, according to a news release.
The Commissioners’ Court identified seven expense categories, as defined by the Department of Treasury, that will be prioritized for reimbursement through ARPA:
- Public health: Capital investments aiding in prevention of COVID-19
- Negative economic impact: Aid for industries impacted by public health emergency (e.g., tourism, travel, hospitality); small business economic assistance (Lubbock County businesses with less than 100 employees that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and are unable to obtain financial assistance from other sources)
- Services to disproportionately impacted communities: Nonprofit organizations; parks and outdoor recreation to promote healthy living
- Premium pay
- Infrastructure: Government services including broadband and water infrastructure
- Revenue replacement
- Administrative cost
Categories in bold are open to the general public for application. Visit http://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ and select COVID-19 ARPA FUNDING to view requirements and submit an application. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 31, 2022.
