Lubbock man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl

Evan Anzley, 23
Evan Anzley, 23(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested 23-year-old Evan Anzley on Monday, Dec. 20. He’s charged with sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The police report says Anzley is accused of forcing an underage girl, under the age of 17, to take an inappropriate picture of herself and then sexually assaulting her behind some dumpsters.

Anzley is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, currently held on $130,000 bond.

