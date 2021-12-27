Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Major Texas infusion centers out of monoclonal antibodies for COVID treatment

Texas Health and Human Services
Texas Health and Human Services(Texas Health and Human Services)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Health and Human Services

The federal government controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and the regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, due to the national shortage from the federal government.

They will not be able to offer it until federal authorities ship additional courses of sotrovimab to Texas in January. People who had appointments scheduled this week will be contacted directly and advised. Other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 90 percent of new cases. The infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-Omicron case of COVID-19.

Two new oral antiviral drugs authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration will be available soon, though they are expected to have a limited initial supply, and the federal government will also control their distribution. People with COVID-19 infections at high risk of hospitalization and death should contact their health care provider to discuss treatment options. Everyone should protect themselves from severe COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, getting a booster as soon as they are eligible, and continuing to take precautions to prevent being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and spreading it to others.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is being treated for serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound...
1 dead, one seriously injured in Sunday night shooting
The 2021 season will conclude Tuesday for Texas Tech with the 63rd annual Liberty Bowl in a...
Tech set to clash with Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the Hale County Jail.
Texas Rangers investigating Hale County in-custody death
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
WATCH: Leach, Cumbie news conference in Memphis

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Supporting family members recovering from addiction over the holidays
City of Lubbock Director of Public Health Katherine Wells says the Omicron variant is nearly...
Wells: Omicron nearly 3 times more infectious than Delta, half as severe
Source: KCBD Video
Omicron 3 times more infectious than Delta
Source: KCBD Video
COVID-19 still keeping church attendance down