Slight cool down ends 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly cooler temperatures are on tap this week - still, however, above the average for the final days of the year. More seasonable temperatures and a slight chance of moisture highlight my New Year’s Weekend forecast.

While this afternoon will not be as warm as yesterday’s, temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s. It will be mostly cloudy but not as windy. Afternoon winds of 10 to 20 mph will be common, though 20 to 30 mph gusts are possible over the southwestern KCBD viewing area.

A scant amount of moisture is possible overnight. Wet pavement (and other surfaces) is possible into Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week features a mix of clouds and sun, gusty winds, and - though cooler - temperatures still above average.

Our coolest day this workweek will be Thursday, with a low in the mid-30s and a high in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday through Thursday strong gusty winds at times will contribute to critical grassland fire conditions and are likely to cause blowing dust.

A slight chance of showers closes out 2021 and kicks off 2022.

At this time, there is some agreement among medium-range computer forecast models for light showers in the area from, roughly, Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon.

At this time, my forecast temperatures during this period (of a slight chance of precipitation) are above freezing, at least around Lubbock and points to the east and south of the Hub City.

The bottom line, there is a low potential for precipitation New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. As that is still five and six days out, don’t be surprised to see changes to the forecast for the holiday weekend.

