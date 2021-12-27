Texas Rangers investigating Hale County in-custody death

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an inmate at the Hale County Jail died in custody.

The inmate, 23-year-old Jordon Lee Rodriguez, was found unresponsive on Dec. 19 and transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, NM, according to a news release from Texas DPS. He was taken off life support and pronounced Dec. 26.

The Rangers were contacted to investigate by the Hale County Sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.