Tuesday forecast and a look at Tech bowl game weather

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much cooler today across the South Plains, a high of 61 degrees in Lubbock with an overnight low of 38. Our averages for this time of year are 54 for the high and 27 for the low.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(KCBD)

For the rest of your Monday evening temps will cool down into the 30s and 40s, an overnight low of 42 degrees in Lubbock. Mostly cloudy skies and winds picking up into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be similar to today with a little bit more sunshine and breezy winds across the South Plains. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph, some gusts could reach 30 mph. With dry conditions and breezy winds, it’s a good idea to avoid any burning tomorrow as well.

We will stay breezy, mild, and dry through Thursday. We finally see some change to the forecast Friday as a cold front begins to move into the area. This will bring a chance for some precipitation to the area as well as much cooler temperatures to begin the new year.

Tech Bowl Game forecast
Tech Bowl Game forecast(KCBD)

Texas Tech’s bowl game in Memphis looks to be a bit breezy and potentially wet. Temperatures will be in the 70s to begin the game, winds around 15-20 mph. Cooling down a bit to end the game as rain chances increase. Pack that rain gear if you’re headed off to the east to cheer on the Red Raiders!

