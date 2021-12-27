WATCH: Leach, Cumbie to hold press conferences on bowl game Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mississippi State and Texas Tech head football coaches will each hold a press conference Monday afternoon via Zoom on Tuesday evening’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl game.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach will speak at a press conference from 2 to 2:30 p.m. central time, and Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will speak immediately after at a press conference from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Both press conferences will be livestreamed here on the KCBD website and on the KCBD Facebook page.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will take place Tuesday evening, with kick-off slotted for 5:45 p.m. central time. It will be televised on ESPN.

