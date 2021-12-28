Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech University Bioterrorism Response Laboratory notified the City of Lubbock Public Health Department of lab results confirming the COVID-19 omicron variant. The individuals were tested at the city-sponsored testing site on December 14 and 16, 2021, and subsequent genotyping analysis identified the omicron variant. These are the first confirmed cases of the variant in the Lubbock area.

Omicron is highly transmissible and has the potential to make many people sick at the same time, which can overwhelm local medical resources. The health department expects the number of local cases to surge over the next few weeks. To help reduce this surge, everyone is encouraged to stay home or wear a mask if you have been exposed and get tested if you develop COVID symptoms.

All three vaccines protect against COVID-19 and its variants, and are available through the health department, pharmacies, medical offices, and community clinics. Everyone five years of age and older can and should get their vaccines.

This week the City of Lubbock Mini Hub, located at 2801 50th Street, will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. COVID-19 drive up testing on the south side of the mini-hub will operate Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for vaccinations or testing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is being treated for serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound...
1 killed, one seriously injured in Sunday night shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the Hale County Jail.
Texas Rangers investigating Hale County in-custody death
Source: KCBD Video
WATCH: Leach, Cumbie news conference in Memphis
The Oklahoma State at Texas Tech men’s game scheduled for January 1 has been moved to January 13.
Texas Tech’s Big 12 basketball opener rescheduled
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Not much change next few days, but a slight chance of precipitation Friday and Saturday in the...
Winter may usher in New Year
Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole
GF Default - Open Door given new homes from another Lubbock non-profit
FirstBank & Trust donates gifts for families in Open Door housing
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Stanton in West Texas Monday night.
Permian Basin struck by 4.5 magnitude earthquake