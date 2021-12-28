Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

TTU vs. Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl

Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office to start charging daily $75 fees for body storage

Bodies often remain at the office for months because families cannot afford to bury their loved ones

The county’s fee structure for body handling is set to go into effect February 1

Details here: Lubbock County Medical Examiner will soon charge for storage of human remains

CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period recommendation down to 5 days from 10

The agency reduced its recommendation, but only if you’re not having symptoms and you wear a mask for an additional five

The CDC says the change is motivated by science showing transmission usually occurs in the first few days before and after symptoms appear

Find the latest guidelines here: US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

