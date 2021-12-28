Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
TTU vs. Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl
- This is Tech’s first appearance in a bowl game since 2017
- Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. with live coverage online at KCBD and on Facebook
- Read more here: Tech set to clash with Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl
Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office to start charging daily $75 fees for body storage
- Bodies often remain at the office for months because families cannot afford to bury their loved ones
- The county’s fee structure for body handling is set to go into effect February 1
- Details here: Lubbock County Medical Examiner will soon charge for storage of human remains
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period recommendation down to 5 days from 10
- The agency reduced its recommendation, but only if you’re not having symptoms and you wear a mask for an additional five
- The CDC says the change is motivated by science showing transmission usually occurs in the first few days before and after symptoms appear
- Find the latest guidelines here: US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
