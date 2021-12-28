Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

TTU vs. Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl

Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office to start charging daily $75 fees for body storage

CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine period recommendation down to 5 days from 10

  • The agency reduced its recommendation, but only if you’re not having symptoms and you wear a mask for an additional five
  • The CDC says the change is motivated by science showing transmission usually occurs in the first few days before and after symptoms appear
  • Find the latest guidelines here: US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

