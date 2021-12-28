Electric Utility Board announces next LP&L Director

Local Listings
Lubbock Power & Light’s Electric Utility Board announced Tuesday after an exhaustive nationwide search over the past three months, Joel Ivy will be the next Director of Electric Utilities.(Lakeland Electric)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Release from Lubbock Power & Light**

(LUBBOCK, Texas) – Lubbock Power & Light’s (LP&L) Electric Utility Board (EUB) announced Tuesday Joel Ivy would be the next Director of Electric Utilities. The decision comes after an exhaustive nationwide search over the past three months. Director David McCalla informed the Electric Utility Board of his intention to retire in 2022 at its regularly scheduled September board meeting. McCalla has served in his role of Director of Electric Utilities for LP&L since September 2014. Ivy comes to LP&L having served as General Manager of Lakeland Electric in Lakeland, Florida.

“David McCalla served in his role as Director with wisdom and integrity since his arrival in 2014 and we will always be grateful for the great work he did for Lubbock Power & Light during a critical time of transition for our utility,” said Dan Odom, Electric Utility Board Chairman. “The Electric Utility Board is excited to announce Joel Ivy will be joining us at Lubbock Power & Light and we are confident his leadership will benefit all in our community in the years to come. On behalf of my fellow Electric Utility Board members, I would like to welcome him back home to West Texas.”

A native of Pecos, Texas, Joel Ivy served as General Manager of Lakeland Electric from July 2012 to present. Lakeland Electric serves 130,000 customers with 400 employees and over $300 million in annual revenue. During his tenure as General Manager, Ivy brought on $145 million in new generation, managed a successful debt simplification program, and initiated new ratemaking tools and customer products. He joins LP&L as it looks to integrate the remaining thirty percent of customers into the ERCOT market in the spring of 2023 and begin discussions on being the first municipally owned utility in Texas history to voluntarily de-regulate and join the ERCOT retail competitive market.

The retirement of David McCalla will come after 41 years of experience in the electric utility industry. Prior to joining LP&L in 2014, McCalla served as General Manager of Greenville Electric Utility System for eight years. McCalla graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In retirement, he and his wife Janet plan to remain in Lubbock as they have deep ties to the community.

“It has been an honor to work with exceptional leaders and public servants on the City Council and Electric Utility Board over the last seven years,” said McCalla. “I have also been privileged to work with dedicated professionals and service-minded coworkers of LP&L. My efforts over the next few months will focus on ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership.”

