KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buzz

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buzz, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff says he’s super sweet, loves to play and gets along well with other dogs. Buzz is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Buzz a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Voyager

