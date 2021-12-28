Lubbock man arrested, charged in deadly Sunday shooting; LPD searching for box truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr.

44-year-old Joshua Walker is charged with murder, a first degree felony. He was arrested Monday near East FM 40 and Holly by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to a shots fired call near 79th Street and Ave. F where they found Garza with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

42-year-old Timothy Lovato was also found with a gunshot wound and taken to UMC with serious injuries, according to police. Lovato told police he saw a Hispanic man arguing with his neighbor before he heard gunshots. He told officers the man then got into a white delivery box truck and fled.

Walker told investigators he was home all day Sunday “drinking heavily” and said it “was possible that he left the residence but was so intoxicated that he could not remember what he did”.

According to court documents, Walker admitted to owning firearms in the same caliber found on the scene and admitted to owning a white box truck described by witnesses.

Lubbock Police say they are now looking for any information on the location of the 2012 Chevrolet Express Box Truck, which has a Texas license plate, KXF-9004, and may have the passenger window broken. Investigators have reason to believe the truck may have been abandoned on rural property east of Lubbock. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Thomas Bonds at 806-300-6621.

Walker is held on a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

