Lubbock reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Tuesday
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to a technological issue, the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday, December 29.
Below is a breakdown of the COVID case counts from over the Christmas holiday weekend.
Friday:
- Positive Results: 145
- Deceased: 2
50-59 year old male
70-79 year old male
Saturday:
- Positive Results: 75
- Deceased: 0
Sunday:
- Positive Results: 119
- Deceased: 3
40-49 year old female
70-79 year old male
60-69 year old female
Monday:
- Positive Results: 71
- Deceased: 0
Today (Tuesday):
- Positive Results: 123
- Deceased: 0
Hospitalized: 95 (Vaccinated: 18)
Totals to Date:
· Positive Cases: 71,057
· Deceased: 956
