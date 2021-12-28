Local Listings
Lubbock reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Tuesday

City of Lubbock COVID-19 update for Tuesday, Dec. 28
City of Lubbock COVID-19 update for Tuesday, Dec. 28(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to a technological issue, the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday, December 29.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID case counts from over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Friday:

  • Positive Results: 145
  • Deceased: 2
    50-59 year old male
    70-79 year old male

Saturday:

  • Positive Results: 75
  • Deceased: 0

Sunday:

  • Positive Results: 119
  • Deceased: 3
    40-49 year old female
    70-79 year old male
    60-69 year old female

Monday:

  • Positive Results: 71
  • Deceased: 0

Today (Tuesday):

  • Positive Results: 123
  • Deceased: 0

Hospitalized: 95 (Vaccinated: 18)

Totals to Date:

· Positive Cases: 71,057

· Deceased: 956

