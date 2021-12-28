Lubbock reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to a technological issue, the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday, December 29.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID case counts from over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Friday:

Positive Results: 145

Deceased: 2

50-59 year old male

70-79 year old male

Saturday:

Positive Results: 75

Deceased: 0

Sunday:

Positive Results: 119

Deceased: 3

40-49 year old female

70-79 year old male

60-69 year old female



Monday:

Positive Results: 71

Deceased: 0

Today (Tuesday):

Positive Results: 123

Deceased: 0

Hospitalized: 95 (Vaccinated: 18)

Totals to Date:

· Positive Cases: 71,057

· Deceased: 956

