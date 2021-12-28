Permian Basin struck by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

STANTON, Texas (KCBD) - A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Stanton in West Texas early Tuesday morning.

The United States Geology Service reported the earthquake near Lenorah, about 31 South of Lamesa, just before 2 a.m.

The quake struck at a depth of 7.8 km (4.8 miles), according to the USGS.

View an interactive map here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2021zjsk/map

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.