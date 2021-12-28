Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.

DPS says the crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of CR 205 and 206.

Investigators say a pickup driven by Jerry Cornett, 66, of Seminole, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection on CR 206. Cornett was struck by a semi-truck driven by Omar Ontiveros, 29, of Denver City in the intersection.

Cornett and his passenger Macus Hernandez, 22, of Seminole, both died at the scene. Ontiveros was not injured in the crash.

