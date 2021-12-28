Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole

Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.

DPS says the crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of CR 205 and 206.

Investigators say a pickup driven by Jerry Cornett, 66, of Seminole, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection on CR 206. Cornett was struck by a semi-truck driven by Omar Ontiveros, 29, of Denver City in the intersection.

Cornett and his passenger Macus Hernandez, 22, of Seminole, both died at the scene. Ontiveros was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is being treated for serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound...
1 killed, one seriously injured in Sunday night shooting
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the Hale County Jail.
Texas Rangers investigating Hale County in-custody death
Source: KCBD Video
WATCH: Leach, Cumbie news conference in Memphis
The Oklahoma State at Texas Tech men’s game scheduled for January 1 has been moved to January 13.
Texas Tech’s Big 12 basketball opener rescheduled
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Not much change next few days, but a slight chance of precipitation Friday and Saturday in the...
Winter may usher in New Year
City of Lubbock Health Department
COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock
GF Default - Open Door given new homes from another Lubbock non-profit
FirstBank & Trust donates gifts for families in Open Door housing
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Stanton in West Texas Monday night.
Permian Basin struck by 4.5 magnitude earthquake