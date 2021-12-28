Winter may usher in New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here I noted that there was a low potential for precipitation New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. I also urged readers to keep up with likely changes to the forecast in the days ahead. Today, I have some minor changes to my forecast.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures will remain above seasonal averages through the work week. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. No notable change there to my forecast.

It will be somewhat windy, at least at times, today through Friday. The wind and dry conditions will keep the grassland fire danger high. No major change there.

Cloud cover will begin to return late today with varying amounts the next several days. No precipitation through at least Thursday. No change there.

A slight chance of showers highlights my New Year’s Eve (Friday) and New Year’s Day (Saturday). No significant change there, but a slight chance.

Not much change next few days, but a slight chance of precipitation Friday and Saturday in the KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Data today is a little more supportive that there will be precipitation Friday and Saturday in the KCBD viewing area. Like yesterday, however, amounts are likely to be very light.

The change I call to your attention is I anticipate the cold air arriving earlier. Perhaps beginning Friday rather than Saturday. This may result in falling temperatures Friday afternoon, with reinforcing colder air bringing a more notable fall in temperatures Saturday afternoon.

The colder air may change any showers to a wintry mix - a very light wintry mix - Saturday afternoon. However, I expect any showers would be diminishing as the colder, drier, air moves in.

If, IF, there are wet surfaces Saturday night, ice may develop. It could cause hazardous driving and walking conditions into Sunday morning. While that is a possibility, currently it appears unlikely.

Texas Tech’s bowl game in Memphis begins a bit breezy and likely ends wet. Temps and winds will gradually drop while rain chances increase through the game.

