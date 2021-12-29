Cool and cloudy overnight, windy and warm tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with the addition of strong winds.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening and overnight. Winds will be on the calmer side, 10-15 mph from the west. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than last night, low of 42 for Lubbock.
Tomorrow will be similar to today temperature-wise, with a high of 64 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will kick up from the west quickly, around 25-30 mph with some gusts even stronger. Although we will begin the day with cloud-cover, expect lots of sunshine to end the day.
Temperatures won’t change much the next several days. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s/40s. We are watching our next system that looks to move in Friday and Saturday, bringing us the chance for rain Friday and a wintry mix Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler as we begin 2022.
