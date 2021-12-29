Cool and cloudy overnight, windy and warm tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday with the addition of strong winds.

Low temperatures (KCBD)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening and overnight. Winds will be on the calmer side, 10-15 mph from the west. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than last night, low of 42 for Lubbock.

Wednesday highs (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be similar to today temperature-wise, with a high of 64 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will kick up from the west quickly, around 25-30 mph with some gusts even stronger. Although we will begin the day with cloud-cover, expect lots of sunshine to end the day.

Temperatures won’t change much the next several days. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s/40s. We are watching our next system that looks to move in Friday and Saturday, bringing us the chance for rain Friday and a wintry mix Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler as we begin 2022.

