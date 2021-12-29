Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders beat Mississippi State 34-7

Tech defeated Mike Leach’s Mississippi Bulldogs in Memphis

The Red Raiders finish the season 7-6

Read more here: Texas Tech wins AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Early morning fire at Omni Apartments

Crews responded to the fire near 54th and Salem around 3 this morning

So far, no reports of any injuries

What we know so far: Crews respond to early morning fire at Central Lubbock apartments

Lubbock police searching for missing man

65-year-old Kenneth Powell was last seen near 78th and Ave. W

Investigators believe he could be in the Amarillo area

More details here: LPD searching for missing 65-Year-Old

