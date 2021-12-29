Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say they are now looking for any information on the location of the 2012...
Lubbock man arrested, charged in deadly Sunday shooting
Two people were killed in a crash northwest of Seminole Monday morning.
Two killed in crash northwest of Seminole
City of Lubbock Health Department
COVID Omicron variant confirmed in Lubbock
Powell was last seen in Sonora, Texas. Investigators believe he is headed eastbound toward San...
Missing Lubbock man found, LPD says
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 252 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 252 new cases on Wednesday
FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives in Mexico City, Mexico, with first lady...
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’