Frankford Ave. repair to begin Monday

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Frankford Avenue between 114th Street and 130th Street.

This work will require changes to traffic flow, and appropriate signage and barricades will be around the work zone.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Pavement repairs will take approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

