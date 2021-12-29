Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Voyager

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Voyager, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is 11-months-old and the sweetest boy.

His previous owner said he does well around kids and gets along with cats and dogs. Voyager is still a puppy so he has lots of energy. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Voyager a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buzz

