KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Voyager

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Voyager, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is 11-months-old and the sweetest boy.

His previous owner said he does well around kids and gets along with cats and dogs. Voyager is still a puppy so he has lots of energy. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Voyager a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

