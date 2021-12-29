Local Listings
LPD searching for missing 65-Year-Old

LUBBOCK POLICE
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 65-year-old Kenneth Craig Powell who was last seen in the 2300 block of 78th Street.

Powell is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is five feet nine inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

He is driving a brown Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger side with Texas license plate AL5-5775.

Investigators have reason to believe Powell could possibly be in the Amarillo area.

Anyone who sees Powell or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2865.

